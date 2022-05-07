Letter: Trump’s Justices lied to Senate about Roe settled law

Regarding the editorial “Blindfold, scales for sale. Cheap.” (May 4): All three Trump Supreme Court nominees, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, sat in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and said Roe v. Wade was settled law. I believe every senator knew they were lying. I guess once that they were confirmed, they changed their minds.

Steps are being taken to limit the ability of some women to access birth control, especially low-income women. The result: no birth control, no abortions. What would a woman do if if she was raped, her birth control was defective, or her life was endangered or any other way her pregnancy was unintended?

As a woman’s right to live her life as she sees fit is erased, maybe the next step is to take away her right to vote. I’m sure some well-intentioned Republican will come up with a plan. Maybe those three nominees lied about all of the protections of the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Doesn’t seem possible? Neither did the right to choose seem to be in jeopardy 15 years ago.

Family planning is not just a women’s issue. It’s a family, economic, psychological and physical issue. We have all heard the phrase, “elections have consequences.” Let’s make the next election about the rights of women and men in America. Take politicians out of the health care and family planning decisions of women.

Stephanie Tranen • Clayton