Letter: Trump’s legal problems can still end up in a conviction

If Republicans think acquitting Donald Trump is going to get him off the hook, think again (“Riot lawsuit just part of Trump’s post-impeachment problems,” Feb. 16). The legal system is at work now, and prosecutors don’t make their indictment decisions based on politics. They base their decisions on the evidence they uncover. Scaredy-cat Republicans certainly aren’t pursuing justice because they are afraid of getting a primary challenger in their next election.

In addition to the investigations going on in New York and Washington, now the Fulton County Georgia district attorney is looking into Trump’s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In the recorded call, Trump implored Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes so he could win the state of Georgia. I believe that’s a slam-dunk case, a no-doubter, just like Richard Nixon’s Watergate tapes.

In my opinion, Trump is going to be criminally charged and will become a deserved convicted felon.

Herbert Vermaas • Salem, Ill.