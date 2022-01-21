Letter: Trump’s lies are what started lack of trust in elections

Regarding the letter “ US ought to look to Canada, Europe about voting laws ” (Jan. 18): The letter writer suggest that we should follow the voting laws of most of Europe, where mail-in ballots are not allowed. Imagine red-state voters wanting to emulate Europeans.

Seriously, it is my understanding that Oregon, Washington and Colorado have had statewide mail-in voting with no fraud problems. I surmise it’s because, contrary to what the letter writer is suggesting, mail-in voting does not increase the likelihood of voter fraud.

The letter writer states, “We as a people regardless of political bent, need confidence in the integrity of our elections.” Well we had confidence in our elections, including mail-in ballots, before Donald Trump declared (and continues to declare) that the election was rigged. The letter writer doesn’t realize that we could change our election laws as much as he could wish, but we will never have full confidence in future elections if we allow the “big lie” to stand.