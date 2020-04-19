Letter: Trump’s mistakes are costing thousands of American lives

Regarding “Is it helpful?” by Kathleen Parker (April 10): Parker writes: “There will be plenty of time in the future to affix blame.” The problem is that President Donald Trump continues every day to commit deadly blunders. Trump needs to be called out right now on his tragic and deadly pandemic mistakes so that much needed corrections can be made right now by competent people.
We have a clueless president in the White House who tragically delayed the attack on the deadly novel coronavirus, which has caused tens of thousands of American deaths.
Even now when Trump realizes the dangers, I believe he cluelessly fumbles and bumbles the federal response by failing to send much-needed medical supplies and medical direction to the worst-affected states. This could again cost thousands of American lives.
Frances Reeves • Kirkwood
