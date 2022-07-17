Letter: Trump’s no Republican but a tyrant out for himself

Regarding “Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after ‘unhinged’ WH meeting” (July 12): The GOP witnesses in the Jan. 6 hearings will in all likelihood vote Republican in the future, and I’m okay with that. The most important thing is that they will not vote for Donald Trump or one of his stooges.

I look forward to whatever “normal” is in our two-party political system. I’ve been a lifelong Democrat through thick and thin, and have had many sociopolitical disagreements with Republicans, and that is part of what makes our nation strong. But in my opinion, Trump is not a Republican. He’s a tyrant who would destroy us all to serve his own interests.

I ask my Republican comrades and all those who take part in this “grand experiment” we call the United States to recognize him for what he is.

Russ Qualls • Farmington