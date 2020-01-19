Letter: Trump’s not the issue, it’s the voters who put him in

While people look forward to voting President Donald Trump out of office, he’s not really the problem. It’s the people who voted for him — and will continue to vote for him, or someone like him.
Trump connects with all the people who feel that their life sucks and it’s all “their” fault. And he will channel those resentments, no matter how negative they are, thus giving the violent, racist, anti-immigrant side of America their voice— once again.
To me, America is like the face of Janus, with one side looking to the future and the other side to the past. Nostalgia for the white man’s America is the fuel that drives Trump’s voters. It’s the reactionary side of America that people think the past 50 years of progress has done away with. But, from slavery to the lynchings of the Ku Klux Klan and the Hanukkah killings, this side of America has always been there.
Thus, there is an evil that haunts our hopes. And it gained the upper hand after Barack Obama’s presidency when we let our guard down. We have to beat it at the ballot box, or it will strangle us.
Robert Wanager • Hillsboro