Letter: Trump’s only achievement so far: tax breaks for the rich

President Donald Trump is conducting a very different reelection campaign. In the presidential campaigns that I recall, the incumbent always talks about what he accomplished in the first four years and says what he hopes to get done in the next four years. The closest Donald Trump gets to talking about his record is to say he has done a “great” job. No details.
In his first two years, the Republicans had the majority in both the House and the Senate, and the only thing of consequence they accomplished was the tax-cut bill. It was touted as tax reform, but it was simply a tax break for the wealthiest 1% of Americans. This 1% got 85% of the tax savings.
In Trump’s second two years, he has accomplished nothing. The Robert Mueller investigation and the impeachment dominated everything. Trump seems to be very confused, because he is still railing to the red MAGA hat crowd about Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Quite an unusual strategy, but the crowds seem to be easily entertained.
Joel Harriss • St. Louis
