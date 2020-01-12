Letter: Trump’s past sins offer him a chance for redemption
Trump portrays himself as defender of faith for evangelicals

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2016, file photo, Pastor Joshua Nink, right, prays for then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as his wife, Melania, left, watches after a Sunday service at First Christian Church, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. In his first campaign move of the 2020 election year, President Donald Trump on Friday will launch a coalition of evangelicals as he aims to shore up and expand support from an influential piece of his political base. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Regarding “Trump portrays himself as defender of faith for evangelicals” (Jan. 3): I agree with the Evangelical Christians who recognize the beneficial power of President Donald Trump’s Christianity.

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils had a great lyric: “If you want to get to heaven, you gotta raise a little hell.” Those words perfectly describe the bold President Trump who gets things done with great aplomb and with an ever-increasing Christian awareness. After all, redemption is a wonderful thing, and it has been noted that every saint has a past; every sinner has a future. History is filled with individuals who started out as reprobates and yet ended up with their souls intact and gleaming. The billionaire, many-times divorced former New York playboy Donald Trump might be another such person.

Many Christians admire Trump for what they see as his strong Christian advocacy and his robust stand against abortion. His continuing transformation is nothing short of miraculous.

Larry Blandino • O’Fallon, Mo.

