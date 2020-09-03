Letter: Trump’s payroll tax cut would cripple Social Security

I remember when Social Security used to be considered the third rail in politics and was not to be touched.
But recently, President Donald Trump has proposed a payroll tax cut as part of a program to give people economic relief from the pandemic (“Social Security cuts could happen in 3 years if Trump’s payroll tax break is made permanent,” Aug. 31). Payroll taxes are used to support the current beneficiaries on Social Security, and these payroll tax cuts might be permanent. If so, in one year, funds for disability payments would run out and in another three years Social Security itself would run out. How can this be permitted to happen?
There are millions of us who need Social Security, and in some cases, it is their only income. Why do we have huge tax cuts for the rich and threaten to take away the very modest benefits for those who really need it? Why does Trump want to get rid of the Affordable Care Act while offering nothing to replace it with?
Many Americans aren’t that concerned about Trump’s use of the White House for campaign promotion, but they do care about their Social Security checks.
Jean Taylor • St. Louis
