Regarding “Feeding hungry children should be a bipartisan act” (Dec. 10): Unfortunately, the proposed cuts to the school lunch program that the letter addresses are only one aspect of President Donald Trump’s war on the food-insecure.
His administration has already finalized a rule under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, previously known as food stamps), which, by instituting stricter work requirements, could exclude nearly 700,000 people from assistance. Another proposed rule would eliminate a procedure under which low-income people who qualify for other anti-poverty programs are automatically enrolled in SNAP, with state flexibility to waive income and asset limitations for SNAP recipients. This change could cause another 3 million people to lose benefits. This would not only hurt hungry people, it would harm the economy, as every dollar spent on SNAP generates between $1.22 and $1.84 in economic activity. We must call on our members of Congress to condemn these attacks on food assistance for our most vulnerable neighbors.
Greg Campbell • Creve Coeur