Letter: Trump’s politics are all about money and the bottom line

Some in GOP begin testing party's lockstep loyalty to Trump

Regarding “Trump seeds race animus with COVID falsehood” (Jan. 16): I’m shocked, amused and disappointed with coverage of former President Donald Trump’s recent rally in Arizona. Trump keeps rehashing the same messages.

Like most Americans, he is simply making a living doing what he does best: earning a paycheck from the organization he runs. I don’t believe he volunteered his time. Most likely, he was paid by the Republican National Committee, the candidates he is promoting and possibly by the food vendors and hat sellers outside the event.

It’s not complicated. Trump means business, and the business has to have a revenue stream. I think even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could endorse the “big lie” and get his support, as long as she paid him.

Sam Garanzini • Crestwood

