Letter: Trump’s press briefings just a substitute for his rallies

President Donald Trump, in his frustration over not being able to hold his raucous rallies, is using the daily coronavirus press briefings as a substitute. The recruited sycophants gathered shoulder to shoulder on the dais begin every statement with an effusive compliment praising Trump for his “incredible” leadership and give him credit for “saving thousands” of lives.
We are then subjected to a rambling, incoherent self-laudatory address from the glorious leader himself, much of which has to be fact-checked and walked back by the scientists flanking him. During these briefings (substitute political rallies) Trump misses no opportunity to denigrate his many enemies with grade-school nicknames and taunts or to attack reporters for doing their jobs. “That’s a nasty question,” was one response he gave to any query that didn’t adhere to his agenda of self-aggrandizement.
There is apparently no limit to this man’s shamelessness or opportunism. It truly is, as he also likes to say, “like nothing the world has ever seen.”
Judy DeMarco • Glendale
