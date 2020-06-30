Letter: Trump’s reduced testing plan would be a death sentence

In what we call the greatest democratic country in the world, it is unfathomable how a handful of people manage to wield unfettered power over millions of Americans. And I mean a power to pass a death sentence to innocent people without trial or proven guilt.
When President Donald Trump states, “I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down,’” because more testing means more positive cases, that is a potential death sentence to innumerable people who look up to Trump with reverence. When conservative governors and political leaders encourage their herds not to wear a mask, those leaders should be ashamed of themselves. They also have passed a death sentence.
No wonder the greatest nation in the history of the world has the greatest number of positive test results and deaths resulting from coronavirus infection.
Nand Lal Johari • St. Louis
