Letter: Trump’s reduced testing plan would be a death sentence
0 comments

Letter: Trump’s reduced testing plan would be a death sentence

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for three months
Florida doctor: Infections will rise for weeks to come

Lines of cars wait at a coronavirus testing site outside of Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida banned alcohol consumption at its bars Friday as its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ago. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

In what we call the greatest democratic country in the world, it is unfathomable how a handful of people manage to wield unfettered power over millions of Americans. And I mean a power to pass a death sentence to innocent people without trial or proven guilt.

When President Donald Trump states, “I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down,’” because more testing means more positive cases, that is a potential death sentence to innumerable people who look up to Trump with reverence. When conservative governors and political leaders encourage their herds not to wear a mask, those leaders should be ashamed of themselves. They also have passed a death sentence.

No wonder the greatest nation in the history of the world has the greatest number of positive test results and deaths resulting from coronavirus infection.

Nand Lal Johari • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports