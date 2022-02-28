Letter: Trump’s shameless admiration of Putin has no bounds

Regarding “Trump calls Putin a ‘genius’, the latest on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, and more trending topics” (Feb. 23): It seems Donald Trump’s admiration of Russian President Vladimir Putin knows no bounds. His latest praise came after Putin asserted the independence of a separatist region of eastern Ukraine. “I said: How smart is that? And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s [the] strongest peace force,” Trump said in response. He then went on to say Putin’s plan is the kind of force America should use on our southern border.

You could almost imagine Trump, if he were president telling Americans that Mexico won’t do anything about the immigrants crisis, so he would use that to justify invading their country.

Trump so admires Putin he doesn’t care what Putin does or which country gets invaded. Defending democracy in Ukraine (or anywhere else) is nothing to Trump. Besides, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wouldn’t help Trump undermine Joe Biden’s election campaign, and everyone knows how Trump holds a grudge.

Trump must miss the good old days when he could officially help Putin destroy the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Bryan Kasten • Piedmont