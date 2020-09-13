 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump’s silent Cabinet and staffers also deserve blame
Regarding a Sept. 10 editorial, “A new book exposes Trump’s dangerous incompetency and pandemic complicity”: I can only conclude that all of President Donald Trump’s advisers knew how deadly this virus would be and they all lied to us. Even Vice President Mike Pence had to know since he also gets top secret intelligence briefings and is the head of the Pandemic Task Force.

This finally answers the question: What did they know and when did they know it? They are all liars and hypocrites. What a travesty.

Donna Sherwood • Wentzville

