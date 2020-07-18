Letter: Trump’s smear attempt against Dr. Fauci is insanity

Regarding “White House virus task force member says ‘none of us lie’” (July 14): Is there anything more disgusting than the attempt by President Donald Trump to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci’s reputation to pacify Trump’s ego? How does this help battle the pandemic? Is this helpful for parents struggling with frightening decisions about school? Does this console those who have lost family members? Does this help our medical community? No, it does not.
The White House should focus on addressing the pandemic while trying to restart the economy. Instead, Trump’s staff is doing opposition research on the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Who could support this insanity?
Mary K. Brown • Chesterfield
