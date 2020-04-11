Letter: Trump’s son-in-law is really not very qualified
0 comments

Letter: Trump’s son-in-law is really not very qualified

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
White House: States need to better calibrate supply requests

FILE - In this April 2, 2020, file photo, White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington. The White House said Monday, April 6, that some states are requesting far more medical supplies than they need to fight the coronavirus pandemic, pushing back against criticism that the distribution of vital equipment has been chaotic. “In some cases, people are requesting 10 times what they actually need,” Kushner said, according to audio obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

 Alex Brandon

Regarding “Kushner: The federal stockpile is ours, not the states’” (April 3): Why does Jared Kushner have a leading role in this? Our nation has public and private-sector, supply-chain logistic experts who could have been tapped for the job. There are men and women, Republicans and Democrats, with and without public health experience who could step into this job with nowhere near the learning curve of Kushner and who are far better prepared for the task.

The answer is that President Donald Trump has an ever-diminishing concentric circle of trusted suits he can rely on to put his policies first, and public health second, in the current crisis. Like the Kims of North Korea, the Castros of Cuba, and the entire House of Saud in Saudi Arabia, the big jobs go to family because family loyalty to the crown comes first.

The national Trump experiment is coming to an end. The man has proven himself unfit for office and a danger to us all in a crisis. I am saddened by each unnecessary death that will occur before Inauguration Day next Jan. 20.

Ron Wiesenthal • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports