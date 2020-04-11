Letter: Trump’s son-in-law is really not very qualified

Regarding “Kushner: The federal stockpile is ours, not the states’” (April 3): Why does Jared Kushner have a leading role in this? Our nation has public and private-sector, supply-chain logistic experts who could have been tapped for the job. There are men and women, Republicans and Democrats, with and without public health experience who could step into this job with nowhere near the learning curve of Kushner and who are far better prepared for the task.
The answer is that President Donald Trump has an ever-diminishing concentric circle of trusted suits he can rely on to put his policies first, and public health second, in the current crisis. Like the Kims of North Korea, the Castros of Cuba, and the entire House of Saud in Saudi Arabia, the big jobs go to family because family loyalty to the crown comes first.
The national Trump experiment is coming to an end. The man has proven himself unfit for office and a danger to us all in a crisis. I am saddened by each unnecessary death that will occur before Inauguration Day next Jan. 20.
Ron Wiesenthal • Chesterfield
