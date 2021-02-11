Letter: Trump’s speech not protected under First Amendment

Regarding Dan Connors’ guest column “The consequences of being wrong” (Feb. 7): The usual example given of a restriction to free speech as stated in the First Amendment is that a person cannot yell “fire” in a crowded theater because that causes panic and is not protected.

Then please explain the difference to me of that and what Donald Trump did on Jan. 6, when he unleashed his followers to march down Pennsylvania Avenue to storm the Capitol? How is that protected free speech? And I guess the same would apply to Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz.

Connors wrote that politicians should be fact-checked immediately as to the veracity of their speech. The same should apply to all types of media. Our First Amendment right becomes meaningless if no one is held accountable for spewing falsehoods that agitate the masses into committing acts of violence.

Bob Haberberger • Affton