Letter: Trump’s strategy will make him richer if he wins or not
Letter: Trump's strategy will make him richer if he wins or not

It is becoming increasingly apparent that President Donald Trump has Plans A and B regarding the 2020 presidential election. Plan A is to win the election. But he increasingly believes he can, and probably will, lose. However, his campaign strategy and tactics serve both plans. This strategy includes doubling down on division, chaos, demonizing others, racism, authoritarianism, lies and false conspiracy theories, etc. This is Trump’s “Hail Mary” pass to win.

However, it also serves his Plan B: To become a media mogul more watched and followed and richer than CNN, Fox, Bloomberg, etc. This is consistent with his personal and business history: Peaks of wealth followed by bankruptcies; popularity, followed by scandal; Trump as Phoenix and investors, supporters, friends, colleagues, wives, lovers and the country writ large are left with the ashes. Note how Trump has been attacking Fox News.

If Trump loses, which he likely will, or if he wins, there will be much for subsequent administrations, the media, and all of us to repair and protect. There will be ashes everywhere.

Andrew T. Pickens, M.D. • Ballwin

