Letter: Trump's tactics bear similarities to earlier dictators

Regarding Clarkson Valley Mayor Scott Douglas' letter (Dec. 15) requesting more “balanced” (positive) news coverage of Trump: As an American naturalized citizen from Germany, I often asked my parents, who lived through Nazi Germany: How did Hitler get so much support and approval from the German population? Their answer was the same as the mayor’s: Hitler did so much good for the country.
They were correct, of course: Massive construction projects like the autobahn and military mobilization boosted Germany’s economy and pulled it out of the Great Depression. Sadly, that argument is still made by supporters of President Donald Trump.
True, our economy continues to grow, in spite of Trump’s massive trade war and a trillion-dollar increase in the national debt. Does this mean we can overlook Trump's thousands of documented lies, inviting Russian interference in our elections, alienating NATO allies, befriending U.S. enemies and brutal dictators, support for white supremacy, and appointing special-interest lobbyists to lead federal agencies?
The greatest similarity with dictators, however, is Trump’s personal attacks on journalists and newspapers who report the truth, or anyone who opposes his views, accusing them of “fake news.” This identical tactic was used by Adolf Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, using the term “Lügenpresse” (“lying press”) to describe any publication critical of der Fuhrer (the leader). I worry about this great democracy of ours and George Santayana’s warning that, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Gabriela Scalpone • Kirkwood