Letter: Trump's Taliban peace agreement betrays our allies

Regarding “Trump says he had ‘very good talk’ with Taliban leader, days after signing of Afghanistan peace deal” (March 3): I encourage all Americans to take a closer look at the recent agreement between President Donald Trump and the Taliban. Trump is throwing our Afghan allies under the bus, the same way he threw our Kurd allies under the bus.
There is a big difference between removing our troops from Afghanistan and abandoning our allies. As part of this agreement, in which the U.S.-supported Afghan government did not participate, our Afghan allies were told to release 5,000 Taliban fighters from their jails immediately. All the Taliban have been asked to do is wait 18 months before they take over the country, so Trump can declare victory in the upcoming election.
Just as in the case of Trump’s extortion of the Ukrainian government to get them to announce an investigation into the Bidens, he is again in Afghanistan putting his personal interests ahead of America's.
Bernard Feldman • Creve Coeur