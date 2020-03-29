Letter: Trump’s team gushes way too much over their boss

At one of the recent White House press briefings, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned about misinformation on the internet and other falsehoods being spread regarding the coronavirus. Next to the microphone were one after another of President Donald Trump’s sycophants, each gushing how Trump is doing a great job fighting for all Americans and how fortunate we are that he is our commander in chief during these terrible times. I don’t know which is more galling during this crisis: Trump’s misleading statements, or their perpetuation by his puppets.
J.R. Gitlin • Chesterfield
