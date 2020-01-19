Letter: Trump’s threats to cultural sites only boosts tensions

Regarding “Trump’s threats draw Iran’s cultural sites into tensions” (Jan. 6): In 2001, the world stood appalled as the Taliban blew up the 1,700-year-old statues of the Buddha in Afghanistan. There is a basic understanding among human beings that targeting someone else’s most-revered cultural or religious sites is just wrong.
First, when you blow up a site that has survived for thousands of years, it labels you a monster, not a combatant fighting for a just cause. Second, everyone in the country you’ve attacked is now rallied against you.
Sure, Iran has hated the U.S. government since the CIA instigated a coup there in 1953. The 1979 Islamic revolution turned Americans against Iran. Even so, how we arrived at today’s confrontation has been entirely self-inflicted.
President Donald Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear deal, he imposed sanctions, and then he assassinated a top Iranian general. Then, instead of trying to dial it back, he threatened to bomb Iran’s revered cultural sites.
Like many of Trump’s debacles, including the trade war, the child-separation disaster, abandoning allies on the battlefield, and trying to enlist foreign assistance for his campaigns, this new nightmare with Iran is his own doing. Yet, even if war continues to be averted, he’ll receive no credit from me. When you finally stop punching yourself in the face, you don’t get to claim you won the fight.
Madonna Laws-Lowell • Crestwood