Letter: Trump’s treatment of Lt. Col. Vindman is self-parody

Regarding “Vindman retiring from Army, lawyer blames Trump” (July 8): It’s bad enough when President Donald Trump, who I like to call President Bonespurs, presumes to pass judgment on a man, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who has spent his 20-year military career in distinguished service to his country. But when Trump sends out White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to denigrate the man, the Trump administration has devolved into self-parody.
Alan J. Agathen • Clayton
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.