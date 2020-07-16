Letter: Trump’s treatment of Lt. Col. Vindman is self-parody
Letter: Trump's treatment of Lt. Col. Vindman is self-parody

Regarding “Vindman retiring from Army, lawyer blames Trump” (July 8): It’s bad enough when President Donald Trump, who I like to call President Bonespurs, presumes to pass judgment on a man, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who has spent his 20-year military career in distinguished service to his country. But when Trump sends out White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to denigrate the man, the Trump administration has devolved into self-parody.

Alan J. Agathen • Clayton

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2019, file photo National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Vindman, who played a central role in President Donald Trump’s impeachment case, announced his retirement from the army July 7, 2020, in a scathing statement that accused the president of running a “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation.”(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

