Letter: Trump’s Wuhan claims snubbed because of bias

Regarding the editorial “Did this catastrophe start in a Wuhan lab? Only China has the answers.” (May 30): The Editorial Board states that the source of the coronavirus must be found. When then-President Donald Trump first raised his allegation that the virus came from the Wuhan lab, it was dismissed as unfounded for what the editorial said was a lack of evidence and Trump’s own record regarding the truth.

In my opinion, the Editorial Board’s opposition to Trump clouded judgment about whether the lab might have been the source. Such bias allowed China even more time to hide its possible culpability in this matter. The virus killed millions all over the world. When the editorial mentioned that “the public didn’t buy his wild assertions about the lab,” I believe that was based on liberal bias.