Letter: Trump’s Wuhan claims snubbed because of bias

Regarding the editorial “Did this catastrophe start in a Wuhan lab? Only China has the answers.” (May 30): The Editorial Board states that the source of the coronavirus must be found. When then-President Donald Trump first raised his allegation that the virus came from the Wuhan lab, it was dismissed as unfounded for what the editorial said was a lack of evidence and Trump’s own record regarding the truth.
In my opinion, the Editorial Board’s opposition to Trump clouded judgment about whether the lab might have been the source. Such bias allowed China even more time to hide its possible culpability in this matter. The virus killed millions all over the world. When the editorial mentioned that “the public didn’t buy his wild assertions about the lab,” I believe that was based on liberal bias.
China’s terrible history of lies, human rights’ violations and desire to become the world’s dictator made Trump’s allegation plausible in my opinion and worth investigating. The editorial also said that it’s time to calm down and depoliticize this effort as much as possible, yet it also contains many negative and sarcastic comments about Trump and/or Republicans having politicized the pandemic. Is that an example of depoliticizing? I think not.