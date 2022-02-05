Letter: Trump says quiet part out loud. GOP should dump him.

Regarding the editorial “Latest Trump revelations should be disqualifying to law-and-order Republicans” (Jan. 2): Here we go again. In the midst of a special congressional committee investigating Donald Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, he strikes again. At a recent rally, he told his base that if he gets elected in 2024, he would pardon those charged for crimes at the Capitol. This tells me that he is not one bit remorseful about his actions leading up to the insurrection.