Letter: Trump says quiet part out loud. GOP should dump him.

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in 7 states

Regarding the editorial “Latest Trump revelations should be disqualifying to law-and-order Republicans” (Jan. 2): Here we go again. In the midst of a special congressional committee investigating Donald Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, he strikes again. At a recent rally, he told his base that if he gets elected in 2024, he would pardon those charged for crimes at the Capitol. This tells me that he is not one bit remorseful about his actions leading up to the insurrection.

He then continued telling this crowd that they need to “protest” in any city that goes after him for his crimes. He is inciting another Jan. 6 event with these hateful remarks.

The GOP needs to wake up and finally put Trump in the very far background. Surely there is someone in that party with the backbone to stand up to this dangerous cancer.

Shiela Bachtell • St. Peters

