Letter: Trump scandal underscores GOP's bent toward irrationality

Regarding "Support of false election claims runs deep in 2022 GOP field" (Sept. 9): Two-thirds of the Republican Party, almost two years after the 2020 presidential election, are still alleging that the Democratic Party rigged the election? I don’t understand.

The U.S. Supreme Court continues to be dominated by a 6-3 conservative majority. Republicans control more than 60% of state legislatures, as well as 28 of the 50 state governorships. Furthermore, in those contested states, GOP secretaries of state, GOP governors and judges appointed by then-President Donald Trump confirmed the election results.

Yet, that same party enacts voter ID restrictions, voter registration restrictions, and absentee voting changes to restrict voting rights of those who might vote for another political party. The GOP runs this country, but voting rights be damned.

When the FBI investigates Democrats, the GOP says that proves the Democrats' corruption. But when the FBI investigates the GOP and Trump, it’s proof that the FBI is corrupt.

When the Republican Party is at its most indefensible, that is precisely when the irrationality of that party becomes the most intense.

Ed Shew • Lake Saint Louis