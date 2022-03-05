Letter: Trump, Schmitt not so smart in failing to condemn Putin

Regarding “Schmitt warns of effort to ‘remake America’ in the image of Karl Marx” (Feb. 28): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt recently spoke to fellow conservatives in Florida, claiming that Democrats want to remake the U.S. in the image of Karl Marx and replace the Declaration of Independence with his “Communist Manifesto.” Strangely, he didn’t say a word about the former Soviet KGB agent currently invading Ukraine.

Former President Donald Trump spoke later at the same conference praising “smart” Russian President Vladimir Putin and criticized “weak” President Joe Biden and “not so smart” NATO nations. He said: “Yesterday, I was asked by reporters if I thought President Putin was smart. I said, ‘of course he’s smart,’” and, “The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course he is smart, but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb.”

He also praised Putin for resisting international sanctions and pressing forward, saying, “I mean, he’s taken over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart.”

So will the Republican Party try to get Putin’s support for the next election or control of our southern border?

Nancy Gates Adams • Florissant