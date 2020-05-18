Letter: Trump seems only to think of himself and reelection

I am appalled and disgusted that our leaders President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Mike Parson refuse to wear face masks. All three have given vague and weak reasons as to why. Do they think wearing a mask doesn’t apply to them? It is well known that wearing a face mask protects others. Isn’t that what leaders are supposed to do as well as being a role model? These three leaders seem to have a complete disregard for the safety of others.
Some of President Trump’s recent proclamations have been quite perturbing and egregious. These include suggesting ingesting disinfectants and ultra-violet light to kill the coronavirus and stating that the economy must be reopened, including non-essential jobs, and stating that his administration has “met the moment” and “prevailed” on testing. How absurd and nonsensical.
Trump, as always, is thinking only of himself and his reelection chances. He is desperate, and desperate individuals do desperate things.
That said, hopefully the American electorate will take into account his lack of logic and common sense, among other things, when voting in this year’s presidential election.
Gene Carton • University City
