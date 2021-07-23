 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump should encourage supporters to get vaccinated
Letter: Trump should encourage supporters to get vaccinated

Trump opines on coup while rejecting fears about his actions

Former President Donald Trump imitates the shooting of a gun with his finger while talking about gun violence in Chicago as he speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

Regarding the letter “Trump doesn’t get enough credit for developing vaccine” (July 20): I surely hope former President Donald Trump will encourage his base to get vaccinated. He should be proud of his accomplishments with Operation Warp Speed and vaccine development.

Barbara Gossow • St. Charles

