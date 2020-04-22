Letter: Trump should end histrionics and let experts speak

Regarding “Trump uses pandemic virus briefing to air laudatory video” (April 13): As I watched President Donald Trump’s pathetic and probably unethical propaganda-style video of phony self-aggrandizement, I wondered when the Federal Election Commission was going to make him start paying for these daily political ads thinly disguised as pandemic briefings. He freely admitted that this video was produced by the White House using taxpayer funded personnel and resources. However, the Reality Star-in-Chief and the sycophants who enable him have previously shown that he is neither responsible nor accountable for any wrongdoing.
These daily briefings should be nonpartisan and conducted by the experts in order to give the public truthful, helpful and reassuring information. Instead, Trump spends hours promulgating lies and disinformation, excoriating Joe Biden and the Democrats, crying about perceived slights by unadoring governors, patting himself on the back and ranting against his persecution by all enemies real or imagined. The public doesn’t need these unhinged histrionics even though his fragile ego obviously does.
The rigorously fact-checked timeline of Trump’s inaction and missteps since the inception of the pandemic shows that he screwed up royally.
He should act like a man, admit his mistakes, rectify them and stop his petulant, self-centered and childlike antics. America, its citizens’ lives, our economy, and our future as a world power, are all counting on him.
Ed Olsen • Affton
