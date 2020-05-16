Letter: Trump should focus on the pandemic, not his taxes
Letter: Trump should focus on the pandemic, not his taxes

Regarding “Trump asking justices to bar demands for taxes, bank records” (May 11): In this time of global pandemic, resulting in serious job loss and economic fallout and with the federal stimulus packages not meeting everyone’s demands, President Donald Trump is fighting against the release of his tax returns. Although the Supreme Court set the schedule to hear cases that developed long before the pandemic, is now the time to for him to be fighting disclosure of his taxes and bank records? Is this the kind of leadership our voters need?

Samantha Calvin • Town and Country

