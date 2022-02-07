Letter: Trump should grasp that Kamala Harris is vice president

Regarding “Trump pushes false claims that Pence could ‘send back’ votes” (Feb. 1): Former President Donald Trump has falsely claimed that former Vice President Mike Pence “could have overturned the election.” If Trump and his followers really believe that the vice president can overturn an election, they should recognize that Vice President Kamala Harris will be in charge next time, January 2024, and that she would have the power to ensure Trump is not allowed back into the White House.