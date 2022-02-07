 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump should grasp that Kamala Harris is vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Regarding “Trump pushes false claims that Pence could ‘send back’ votes” (Feb. 1): Former President Donald Trump has falsely claimed that former Vice President Mike Pence “could have overturned the election.” If Trump and his followers really believe that the vice president can overturn an election, they should recognize that Vice President Kamala Harris will be in charge next time, January 2024, and that she would have the power to ensure Trump is not allowed back into the White House.

Jeff Minor • St. Louis

