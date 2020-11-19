 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump should have listened to the Rolling Stones
0 comments

Letter: Trump should have listened to the Rolling Stones

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
angrytrump

The Great Divider in action. (AP photo)

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

After reading the headline “Be very afraid of a post-defeat Trump” attached to a recent column by Kathleen Parker, I thought, why be afraid? President Donald Trump is only being the brat he’s always been. Trump’s stubborn resistance to a smooth transition simply confirms his persona of being a spoiled rich kid who lost a game and is always used to getting his own way.

Perhaps he should listen more closely to the lyrics of a song he’s used, without permission of course, during some of his rallies. The song I’m referring to is by the Rolling Stones: “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Diana Renstrom • Martinsburg

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports