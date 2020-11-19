Letter: Trump should have listened to the Rolling Stones

After reading the headline “Be very afraid of a post-defeat Trump” attached to a recent column by Kathleen Parker, I thought, why be afraid? President Donald Trump is only being the brat he’s always been. Trump’s stubborn resistance to a smooth transition simply confirms his persona of being a spoiled rich kid who lost a game and is always used to getting his own way.
Perhaps he should listen more closely to the lyrics of a song he’s used, without permission of course, during some of his rallies. The song I’m referring to is by the Rolling Stones: “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
Diana Renstrom • Martinsburg
