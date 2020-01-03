Letter: Trump should learn what troops sacrificed for freedom

Regarding “WWII allies, Germany mark 75 years since Battle of the Bulge” (Dec. 16): My generation, in our 70s, and most having already lost the parents who lived through World War II, needs to honor, learn about and share with our own children stories about the horrors our fathers (and mothers in some cases) endured to preserve freedom.
This was when America was great, and President Donald Trump would do well to study what U.S. troops thought was worth sacrificing their lives for. Doubtless making them, in his opinion, “losers” like Sen. John McCain.
Mrs. Donald Drews • Bridgeton