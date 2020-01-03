Letter: Trump should learn what troops sacrificed for freedom
Letter: Trump should learn what troops sacrificed for freedom

WWII allies, Germany mark 75 yrs since Battle of the Bulge

U.S. Battle of the Bulge veterans put flowers to pay tribute during a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge at the Mardasson Memorial in Bastogne, Belgium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. The Battle of the Bulge, also called Battle of the Ardennes, took place between Dec. 1944 and Jan. 1945 and was the last major German offensive on the Western Front during World War II. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

 Francisco Seco

Regarding “WWII allies, Germany mark 75 years since Battle of the Bulge” (Dec. 16): My generation, in our 70s, and most having already lost the parents who lived through World War II, needs to honor, learn about and share with our own children stories about the horrors our fathers (and mothers in some cases) endured to preserve freedom.

This was when America was great, and President Donald Trump would do well to study what U.S. troops thought was worth sacrificing their lives for. Doubtless making them, in his opinion, “losers” like Sen. John McCain.

Mrs. Donald Drews • Bridgeton

Sports