 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump should man up and concede like Hillary Clinton
0 comments

Letter: Trump should man up and concede like Hillary Clinton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clinton says highest glass ceiling will be shattered one day

Former President Bill Clinton applauds as his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Clinton conceded the presidency to Donald Trump in a phone call early Wednesday morning, a stunning end to a campaign that appeared poised right up until Election Day to make her the first woman elected U.S. president. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 The Associated Press

Regarding “Trump may be coming to terms with loss he won’t acknowledge” (Nov. 27): With apologies to all female athletes, I would like to suggest a new motto be directed at President Donald Trump: Concede like a woman, in reference to Hillary Clinton’s concession to him in 2016.

I don’t remember a lot of whining and baseless accusations of voter fraud from her. She took her loss like a woman. Why can’t President Trump concede like a woman? He’d feel so much better.

Mary K. Brown • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports