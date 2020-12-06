Letter: Trump should man up and concede like Hillary Clinton

Regarding “Trump may be coming to terms with loss he won’t acknowledge” (Nov. 27): With apologies to all female athletes, I would like to suggest a new motto be directed at President Donald Trump: Concede like a woman, in reference to Hillary Clinton’s concession to him in 2016.
I don’t remember a lot of whining and baseless accusations of voter fraud from her. She took her loss like a woman. Why can’t President Trump concede like a woman? He’d feel so much better.
Mary K. Brown • Chesterfield
