Letter: Trump should now fade from national consciousness

Regarding “ Trump’s farewell after ‘an incredible four years’ ” (Jan. 20): Having been denied the grand Napoleonic hero’s sendoff that he attempted to shower upon himself, the now-former President Donald Trump slinks off to his Florida mansion to lick his many wounds. The cowardice evinced in his chosen method of exit, refusing to concede or to attend the inauguration of his successor, is only the most recent example of the utter absence of courage, class or grace. Trump will no doubt occupy his coming days nurturing grievances and bitterness while wallowing in the self-pity that has been his hallmark.

The one bright spot in his ignominious departure is that the door is now open for the multitude of criminal and civil actions that have awaited his loss of legal immunity. Hopefully, he will slowly fade from the national consciousness along with the corrupting influence with which he has tainted everything and everyone he touches. A good start would be for all legitimate news outlets to refrain from their slavish habit of treating his every utterance as newsworthy. Actually a total blackout on quoting anything this habitual liar has to say would be a public service.