Letter: Trump showed us who he is. Why didn’t we believe him?

St. Louis poet Maya Angelou (1928-2014) said: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” President Donald Trump kept showing us who he was, but some Americans didn’t believe him. They should search their souls to find out why they couldn’t bring themselves to believe him. After all, he did keep telling them who he was.
Barbara Read • St. Louis County
