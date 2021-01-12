 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump showed us who he is. Why didn’t we believe him?
Letter: Trump showed us who he is. Why didn't we believe him?

House races to oust Trump as he says effort angers nation

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The President is traveling to Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

St. Louis poet Maya Angelou (1928-2014) said: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” President Donald Trump kept showing us who he was, but some Americans didn’t believe him. They should search their souls to find out why they couldn’t bring themselves to believe him. After all, he did keep telling them who he was.

Barbara Read • St. Louis County

