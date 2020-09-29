Letter: Trump simply doesn’t care about the health of citizens

Regarding “Trump promotes health care ‘vision’ but gaps remain” (Sept. 25): Let’s talk about the fake health care vision of President Donald Trump. He said, “We’ve really become the health care party — the Republican Party — and nobody knows that.”
After more than 3½ years on the job, he claims he will protect people with preexisting medical conditions from insurance discrimination. That protection is already guaranteed under the Affordable Care Act, which his administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn and which provides coverage to more than 20 million people.
The coronavirus has killed more than 205,000 Americans since February. Where is his vision in taking responsible action? In fact, the president is looking to shift attention away from the criticism of his handling of the pandemic.
Any private citizen who did what we now know Trump did would be in deep legal trouble. For example, think of the lawsuits likely brought against a corporate chief executive who had known that his company’s workplace was dangerous but lied about it, refused to take any precautions and threatened workers with dismissal if they disagreed with him.
But the enormity of Trump’s malfeasance is the main story here, not speculation about whether he’ll face any consequences.
In the end, President Trump just doesn’t care.
Ed Shew • Lake Saint Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.