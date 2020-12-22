 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump still champions ongoing, unapologetic lying
Letter: Trump still champions ongoing, unapologetic lying

Regarding the letter "Previous presidents lied, so why this focus on Trump?" (Dec. 16): The letter writer quoted Barack Obama, "If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor," and Bill Clinton, "I did not have sex with that woman." 

Compare those lies to the over 20,000 lies President Donald Trump has told during just one term. That’s like seeing our dusting of snow on Wednesday morning and asking why so much attention is given to the Nor’Easter hitting New England. Or looking at a drizzle and wondering why so much attention is given to hurricanes.

Every politician (and person) tells lies now and then, but at some point the sheer magnitude of Trump’s continuous, repeated, unapologetic lies puts his into a whole different category. The focus isn’t so much on the lies themselves as on the person who seems addicted to telling them.

Chris Musial • Rock Hill

