Letter: Trump supporters are blind to recent Russian revelations

Regarding "US says Russia was given Trump campaign polling data in 2016" (April 15): Now that it has been confirmed that the polling data Paul Manafort gave to Konstantin Kilimnik made its way to the Kremlin, which used it to help spread misinformation during the 2016 election to help Donald Trump win, will it also be revealed that this was the wedge Russian President Vladimir Putin held over Trump for four years? Perhaps this is why Trump gave Putin a pass in Helsinki when asked about Russian interference in the elections? Is this why Trump tried to get Russia reinstated into the G7? I wonder whether Trump will now deny he knew what Manafort was communicating on his behalf.