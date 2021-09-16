Letter: Trump supporters are bulk of anti-vaccine advocates

Regarding the editorial “Biden finally gets tough with those who are prolonging the pandemic” (Sept. 11): Finally, President Joe Biden is losing patience with the vaccine skeptics. But to be fair, there is some nuance here. African Americans have a very high proportion of people refusing vaccination, but people should remember their history of repression and experience with white-dominated medicine.
Another group of unvaccinated people are desperate Hispanic immigrants. We shouldn’t blame them for refusing the vaccine, even though many do.
I think the real problem is those MAGA-hat-wearing Trump supporters who are irresponsible and threaten the rest of us.
Charles Freeman • Hillsboro