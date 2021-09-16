 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump supporters are bulk of anti-vaccine advocates
0 comments

Letter: Trump supporters are bulk of anti-vaccine advocates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
School vaccine campaigns targeting students face blowback

FILE - Anti-vaccine mandate protesters rally outside the garage doors of the Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles Thursday Sept. 9, 2021. The Los Angeles board of education voted Thursday to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend in-person classes in the nation's second-largest school district. In most states, minors need the consent of their parents in order to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Navigating family politics in cases of differing views has been a challenge for students and organizers of outreach campaigns, who have faced blowback for directly targeting young people. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

 Damian Dovarganes

Regarding the editorial “Biden finally gets tough with those who are prolonging the pandemic” (Sept. 11): Finally, President Joe Biden is losing patience with the vaccine skeptics. But to be fair, there is some nuance here. African Americans have a very high proportion of people refusing vaccination, but people should remember their history of repression and experience with white-dominated medicine.

Another group of unvaccinated people are desperate Hispanic immigrants. We shouldn’t blame them for refusing the vaccine, even though many do.

I think the real problem is those MAGA-hat-wearing Trump supporters who are irresponsible and threaten the rest of us.

Charles Freeman • Hillsboro

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News