Letter: Trump supporters live in bizarre alternative world
Regarding "Stolen election? Republican lawmakers still paralyzed by Trump’s false fraud claims" (Feb. 4): In a world that is an antithesis of our own real world, living beings would call the blue sky red when, factually, it is blue. The same living beings who deny fact and call it a lie would say that cool ocean water is red-hot steel. 

The 43 Republican Senators who voted to acquit Trump of inciting the Capitol riot, despite factual evidence consisting of his inciteful tweets and words leading up to and on that fateful day, reside in that antithetical alternative world. The 147 Republicans who voted to overturn the election results reside in the same alternative world. I will forever wonder how these representatives, with any moral conscience, with any principles, voted the way they did. History will never forget.

Russ Vanderbeek • Ballwin 

