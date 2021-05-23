Letter: Trump supporters similar to Heaven’s Gate cult

Regarding “Republican Arizona election official says Trump ‘unhinged’” (May 15): From his big inauguration lie to his big lie undermining our democracy, and the 30,000 lies in between, Donald Trump’s nose keeps growing with a lot of help from Fox News and spineless politicians. Why is it that this happened and keeps happening? Some of the lies are so absurd they are hilarious. His antics used to brighten up the late-night comedy shows, and I truly miss that. No matter the lack of evidence, he somehow keeps his followers on board.