Letter: Trump supporters similar to Heaven’s Gate cult

Regarding “Republican Arizona election official says Trump ‘unhinged’” (May 15): From his big inauguration lie to his big lie undermining our democracy, and the 30,000 lies in between, Donald Trump’s nose keeps growing with a lot of help from Fox News and spineless politicians. Why is it that this happened and keeps happening? Some of the lies are so absurd they are hilarious. His antics used to brighten up the late-night comedy shows, and I truly miss that. No matter the lack of evidence, he somehow keeps his followers on board.
It reminds me of the brainwashed Heaven’s Gate cult in 1997. They were convinced that advanced aliens were following the tail of the Hale-Bopp comet and that their ships would pick up the believers and carry them away to spiritual bliss. They bought an expensive telescope to pinpoint their saviors. When the telescope failed to show this imagined reality, they returned it to the store with the complaint that it had to be defective. Kind of like the crazy Republicans. Except Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming didn’t return her telescope.
Jim Arnitz • St. Louis