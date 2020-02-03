Letter: Trump supporters will regret drinking his Kool-Aid

Regarding the letter “Democrats have wanted to impeach Trump for years” (Jan. 30): The letter writer has a firm grasp of the obvious, without accepting the facts. Sixty-five million voters saw through President Donald Trump’s facade from the day he announced his candidacy and have seen that judgment spotlit every day since his inauguration.
Logic and patriotism have led these Democrats, independents and former Republicans to the inescapable conclusion that Trump is not only corrupt, inept and incapable of governing, but now, and forever, impeached. His membership in the Andrew Johnson/Richard Nixon/Bill Clinton club is confirmed for all time.
The Senate is unlikely to remove him, but voters have one more chance to replace him with an actual chief executive.
If the blinded members of his cult prevail in November, let them celebrate the potential autocrat’s victory, while enjoying the razing of our democratic republic. They will live to regret their decision to drink the Kool-Aid.
John Prater • Creve Coeur