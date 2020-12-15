Letter: Trump-supporting lawmakers are shameless cowards

Regarding " Missouri attorney general joins Texas suit aimed at reversing Trump loss " (Dec. 9): Well, aren't we proud, Missouri? Our own Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed on to an amicus brief with 17 states. A supporting letter from 126 House Republicans was joined by Missouri Republican Reps. Sam Graves, Billy Long, Vicky Hartzler, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Jason T. Smith and Ann Wagner. They supported the state of Texas' ill-fated attempt to have the Supreme Court disenfranchise millions of voters in states where they didn't like the results of the election.

Remember the names of these cynical, gutless wonders who prefer to undermine democracy rather than tell the truth to the gullible members of President Donald Trump's cult. One can only imagine the screams of indignation from these same people had Texas or another state tried to tell Missouri how to run its election. To suggest they should be ashamed assumes they're capable of shame. They're not. Their pandering to Trump’s lost cause only exhibits the depth of their cowardice. If Missourians are still capable of it, we should be ashamed of the quality of our political representation.