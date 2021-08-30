Letter: Trump supports police only when politically convenient

Former President Donald Trump called the protesters “thugs” and said, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts" after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd's neck until he suffocated. Trump has also objected to NFL player Colin Kaepernick going down on one knee to protest police brutality during the playing of the national anthem. Trump also joked that police shouldn't be so gentle when putting suspects into squad cars.

Now Trump, who claims to support the police, is lionizing the insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt and vilifying the officer who shot her while the mob she was with was breaking into the Capitol on Jan. 6. Trump wanted everyone to know the officer's name. That officer's action more than likely enabled Vice President Mike Pence and his family to get to safety.

The best thing that Trump did for this country is show us the depth of our racial divide and the fact that the cancer of the South's "lost cause" could be the end of our democracy. The world is watching, and all of us have a choice to be either part of the problem or the solution.

Which knee are you on?

Dennis Clancy • Overland