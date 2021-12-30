Letter: Trump thinks a Jan. 6 press conference is smart

Only Donald Trump would be so brazenly stupid to hold a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 6 to reaffirm his sedition. This is akin to Al Capone celebrating the St. Valentine’s Massacre. Five people died, more than 700 hundred were arrested, many who are, or will soon, be spending time in jail, and Trump thinks it’s a good idea to gather people to say what a good day it was.

Of late, Trump has been claiming the insurrection took place on Nov. 3. So why didn’t he hold his protest anniversary on that day?

Trump’s latest misguided attempt to downplay the Jan. 6 events shows his further descent into the abyss of derangement. Also, people who attend this event in support are declaring themselves as complete cultists. Trump and his followers have had over a year to prove his claims of election fraud and have produced no concrete evidence to submit to the public or in court. Over 60 fraud claim cases were dismissed and audits have shown the election was fair and Joe Biden won without any malfeasance at home or from abroad. Continued support of Trump’s lies goes beyond reason.