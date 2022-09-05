Letter: Trump took documents as a hedge against prosecution

Regarding “Obstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probe” (Sept. 23): Why would Donald Trump keep classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate? We’ve been told that he might have needed them for the preparation of his memoirs, but the top secret documents are prose texts, not visual aids. We are told that he took them because, led by his delusions, he honestly believed that they belonged to him. Could this be grounds for an insanity plea?

Realizing finally that he could be liable to prosecution, I believe he grabbed up all the sensitive documents he could lay his hands on and stashed them haphazardly in boxes, intending to sort them out at leisure in Florida. But why? Trump’s stealing these sensitive documents is rather like an embezzler who, knowing he is about to be detected, makes off with the company’s secrets so that he could use what he possesses as collateral against prosecution.

In my opinion, the top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago were to be, in effect, hostages against prosecution.

Dan Sheerin • Kirkwood