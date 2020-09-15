Letter: Trump took virus seriously; banned travel from China

I was disgusted by this editorial, “Trump’s ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ quote is one GOP cannot ignore” (Sept. 10), and accompanying political cartoon. Both had the negative story of unnamed sources in The Atlantic magazine saying that President Donald Trump called military personnel who were killed in combat “losers” and “suckers.”
What is so infuriating is that according to the White House, former national security adviser John Bolton and about 21 other staffers on that trip have stated that they never heard the president say those things.
Yes, Trump told reporter Bob Woodward that he tried to play down the coronavirus situation because he didn’t want to create panic. But he went on to state that he does take the virus seriously, and that is why he took the initial steps to try and combat the sickness, such as banning travel from China.
Some said when he placed a quarantine on those entering the country, he was being a fear monger. These are the things that were said about him then. Now, he was downplaying the virus. You can’t have it both ways. For once, I would appreciate it if the Editorial Board would look at the entire picture.
Ronald Neubauer • St. Peters
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.